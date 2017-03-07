Commando 2: 1st Monday Box Office Collections

Vidyut Jammwal-Adah Sharma starrer Commando 2 has managed to remain steady on its 1st Monday at the box office.

As per early estimates, the action flick raked in approx 3 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 18.74 crores.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film also features Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

Watch this space as the detailed report will be updated soon!