Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk Enjoys A Good Weekend At The Indian Box Office

Dunkirk is proving to be a dark horse among the three releases of this week. While Munna Michael struggles and Lipstick Under My Burkha is climbing up, Nolan’s war drama is emerging as public’s favourite.

Dunkirk has grossed over 4.30 crores (Sunday) at the Indian box office on its third day. Being Sunday, the growth was expected as people especially multiplex audience usually gets out on weekends to watch movies. The film has got some amazing reviews from all over resulting in the brilliant word of mouth. The film stands with a total collection of 11.90 crores.

The film had good first two days at the Indian box office grossing over 3.60 crores (Friday) and 4 crores (Saturday) respectively. Considering the competition from Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Munna Michael and Lipstick Under My Burkha, limited screen space and releasing only in English – the numbers earned by the film are very good. It would be interesting to see whether the movie can pass Monday’s acid test or not. Mubarakan, Indu Sarkar and Raag Desh will release this week taking over a major amount of screens. Dunkirk has to sustain well on weekdays to end up with a plus sign.

Trending :

Christopher Nolan’s previous film Interstellar grossed over 35 crores at the Indian box office. Dunkirk will aim to surpass that number if it remains stable on weekdays. Dunkirk has got much better reviews than Interstellar and also the word of mouth is very good but it has been affected by various other factors as discussed above.

Dunkirk stars Tom Hardy, Keneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles in pivotal roles. The thrilling plot revolves around World War II and about the evacuation of Allied troops from the French city of Dunkirk before Nazi forces can take hold. This is the first time master Nolan is stepping in a war zone. Going by the word of mouth, he has changed the scenario of war movies & genre with this one.