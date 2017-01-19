Megastar Chiranjeevi’s action drama Khaidi No 150 has done phenomenal business at the worldwide box office in its opening week.

The film grossed 76 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. It also crossed the 15 crore benchmark in USA. It now stands with a global box office collections of 108.48 crores. Makers of the film Allu Aravind and V V Vinayak also confirmed the collections in a press conference.

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora.

An official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, the film features Chiranjeevi in a dual role, and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.Returning to face the arc lights after a decade, Chiranjeevi has been welcomed with much fanfare.

“The success of this film is proof of Chiranjeevi’s large fan base,” trade analyst Trinath said.