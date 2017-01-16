Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No.150 Enjoys Great Extended Weekend At The Worldwide Box Office

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback Telugu film Khaidi No. 150 has enjoyed a great extended weekend (5 days) at the box office worldwide.

It’s 5th day collection is still not out by the producers, however, they are definitely great numbers. But, it managed to gross 78 crores in just 4 days, which includes 53 crores in the regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while 6.25 crores in the circuit of Vizag.

Apart from performing phenomenally well in the domestic market, Khaidi No. 150 also managed to gross over 12 crores in America.

Khaidi No 150 is the remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi. It is directed by VV Vinayak and it also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora, Brahmanandam and Ali in key roles.