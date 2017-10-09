Chef Savours A Distasteful 1st Weekend At The Box Office

Saif Ali Khan’s Chef did not open well at the box office, clocking one of the lowest opening numbers the movie disappointed. Let’s see how the movie has grossed in its 1st weekend.

The movie opened to a disheartening figure of 1.05 crores on its 1st day which is lower than many flop movies of this year. It showed a limited growth on its 2nd day collecting 1.35 crores. Continuing its disastrous pace, Chef has collected 1.60 crores on Sunday.

The movie’s grand total after the 1st weekend is a mere 4 crores. Chef is an official adaption from Jon Favreau’s movie with the same name. The makers have made necessary changes to add an Indian touch to the story.

The film shows love between family, especially between father and son.

When asked about his relationship with his youngest son Taimur and how he maintains his family life in the busy schedule, Saif said: “In fact, the film is also about giving time to important things in life. While working, I would like to do 7 to 7 shifts if I can.”

“That would be good, so that I can see him early in the morning and when I come home, I get to spend decent amount of time with Taimur. If we shoot 9-9 or if we have the wrong shifts, then sometimes we don’t get to see our kids at all.

“In the earlier days, filmmakers used to shoot in many shifts and we couldn’t see our parents for a long time. So I think we are all more conscious about it now and we balance things. I am still lucky I have some help at home. My wife and I try and balance it as much as we can, so one of us is always around.

“But I guess some people can’t do that and I feel bad for them. You have to support your children as well, so you have to work. But this balance is what it is all about and it is the most important thing in life.”