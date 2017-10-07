Chef Box Office! Early Estimates Indicates A Slow Start

After Judwaa 2‘s dominance in the previous week, this week amongst few small releases Saif Ali Khan’s Chef released. The movie opened to an extremely dull response in the morning.

Saif Ali Khan’s Chef is an official adaption from Jon Favreau’s film with the same name. Yes, it’s genre is limited to the multiplex audience and this seems to be a major issue. The movie was received very well by critics but the opening of the film remained low.

As per the early estimates, the movie had one of the lowest opening days of 2017. Estimates indicate it has collected 1.75-2 crores on its 1st day. If this happens it’ll be lower than Simran (2.77 crores) and Lucknow Central (2.04 crores).

Saif, who is married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, believes that parents accord more respect to their children’s aspirations now.

“Earlier, parents used to decide a lot of things for you. In my family, we always listen to our children — Sara wants to join films; that’s fine as that’s something she has always wanted to do. I am happy with what my children want to be,” said the actor, who has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim with former wife Amrita Singh and nine-month-old Taimur with Kareena.

Best known for his roles in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Omkara and Love Aaj Kal, most of which have been multi-starrers, Saif is now more inclined towards working in solo-hero movies.

“I prefer working in solo-hero projects because there you can be more relaxed and work at your own pace. But I am happy to do a two-hero film — if the role is good. I have had a wonderful timing with Shah Rukh. I really enjoyed Kal Ho Naa Ho.”