Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has done superb business in its opening week at the domestic market. The courtroom comedy drama has crossed the 50 crore mark in 3 days and 75 crore mark in 7 days.


It now aims to enter the 100 crore club post its 2nd weekend at the box office.

Check Out The Day-Wise Collections Of Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 In India
Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Check out the day-wise collections of Jolly LLB 2 right here:

Day Collections (Cr)
Day 1 (Friday)13.20
Day 2 (Saturday)17.31
Day 3 (Sunday)19.95
Day 4 (Monday)07.26
Day 5 (Tuesday)09.07
Day 6 (Wednesday)05.89
Day 7 (Thursday)05.03
Total77.71

