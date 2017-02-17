Check Out The Day-Wise Collections Of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 In India

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has done superb business in its opening week at the domestic market. The courtroom comedy drama has crossed the 50 crore mark in 3 days and 75 crore mark in 7 days.

It now aims to enter the 100 crore club post its 2nd weekend at the box office.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Check out the day-wise collections of Jolly LLB 2 right here: