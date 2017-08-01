Check Out How Mubarakan Is Faring At The Overseas Box Office

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty’s Mubarakan has been holding well at the Indian box office. Overseas is where such films’ real test is. Being a family entertainer its target audience limits down to only Indian families in overseas.

The film, after 4 days, stands with the total of 26.46 crores nett (38.10 crores gross) at the Indian box office. Overseas the film has done reasonably well by collecting over 8.12 crores till now. Summing up the Indian and overseas collections the film’s worldwide total now stands at 46.22 crores.

The film started on a low note on day one [5.16 crores] but it surprised showing relatable growth over the weekend. The film grew and collected 7.25 crores and 10.37 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively summing up the weekend to 22.91 crores.

Monday was steady too collecting 3.55 crores starting the trend of its stable weekdays. The shows of the film will get reduced after this week’s release of Jab Harry Met Sejal. If the film holds well on weekdays it can retain a decent amount of screens for a week more till the release of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Mubarakan is a hilarious tale of a Punjabi family based in Chandigarh and London and their attempt to get their sons married. Charan and Karan are twins separated as infants after their parents die in a car accident.

Their uncle Kartar Singh sends Karan to his sister residing in London and Charan to his brother residing in Chandigarh. As a result, the twins grow up as cousins. Charan and Karan’s parents are looking for brides for them while they have girlfriends.

Unable to tell this to their parents, they approach their uncle Kartar Singh for help but he messes it up all the more. What follows are a series of hilarious incidents, confusions, misunderstandings and more.