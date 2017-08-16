Check How Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Is Faring At The Overseas Box Office

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the biggest surprise of 2017 till now. After a rough phase Bollywood finally has a winner. Crossing benchmarks at the Indian box office, the film is faring average at the overseas box office. Let’s analyze the overseas position of the film.

The film now stands with the total of 83.45 crores nett (120.16 crores gross) at the Indian box office. Overseas the film is an average show by collecting over 14.59 crores gross (USD 2.27 million) till now (4 days). Summing up the Indian and overseas collections the film’s worldwide total now stands at 134.75 crores.

The movie tackles the issue of open defecation and how an ordinary man goes to every possible extent to better the sanitation facility in his area. Yes, the subject is something which will not attract every sector of the audience. But the word of mouth is extremely positive at the domestic box office. The film has clocked 83.45 crores already after a rocking Tuesday that brought in a superb 20 crore, the courtesy public holiday of Independence Day.

Akshay Kumar’s next is a multi-starrer grandeur Robot 2.0 with Rajinikanth. Khiladi Kumar is on a roll and he’s cementing his position in top 3 as Shah Rukh Khan looks tumbling out of it. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is looking to wrap up at the Indian Box Office but is not as bad worldwide.

Akshay Kumar has beaten Shah Rukh Khan in the 1st-weekend race, lifetime collection at the Indian box office and is all set to cross its lifetime collections in overseas too. With such a strong start it would be interesting to see where will the lifetime collections of this film end.