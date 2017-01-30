SRK Vs Hrithik Opening Weekend Battle: Raees Scores Way Higher Than Kaabil

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s films Raees and Kaabil recently clashed at the box office. While both the films managed to get a good response from the critics, the audiences too have been showering their love on the both the films.

Considering both the actors have a huge star power, the collections for both films were expected to be massive. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees took a lead right from start, it continued to do so over the weekend business as well.

Raees has scored 93.24 crores in its extended weekend whereas Kaabil has managed to fetch 67.46 crores.

Here’s a look at the weekend collections of Shah Rukh and Hrithik’s films till now :

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

2011 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Don 2 48.55 Cr Shah Rukh Khan Ra.One 91.10 Cr Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 27.00 Cr

2012 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Jab Tak Hai Jaan 81.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Agneepath 67.00 Cr

2013 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express 100.35 Cr Hrithik Roshan Krrish 3 68.00 Cr

2014 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Happy New Year 108.86 Cr Hrithik Roshan Bang Bang 94.13 Cr

2015 Actor Films Opening Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale 65.09 Cr Hrithik Roshan Had No Movie -

2016 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Fan 52.35 Cr Shah Rukh Khan Dear Zindagi 32.50 Cr Hrithik Roshan Mohenjo Daro 30.54 Cr