Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s films Raees and Kaabil recently clashed at the box office. While both the films managed to get a good response from the critics, the audiences too have been showering their love on the both the films.


Considering both the actors have a huge star power, the collections for both films were expected to be massive. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees took a lead right from start, it continued to do so over the weekend business as well.

SRK Vs Hrithik Opening Weekend Battle: Raees Scores Way Higher Than Kaabil

Raees has scored 93.24 crores in its extended weekend whereas Kaabil has managed to fetch 67.46 crores.

Here’s a look at the weekend collections of Shah Rukh and Hrithik’s films till now :

2011  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDon 248.55 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanRa.One91.10 Cr
Hrithik RoshanZindagi Na Milegi Dobara27.00 Cr

2012  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanJab Tak Hai Jaan81.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanAgneepath67.00 Cr

2013  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanChennai Express100.35 Cr
Hrithik RoshanKrrish 368.00 Cr

2014  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanHappy New Year108.86 Cr
Hrithik RoshanBang Bang94.13 Cr

2015  
ActorFilmsOpening Opening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDilwale65.09 Cr
Hrithik RoshanHad No Movie-

2016  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanFan52.35 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanDear Zindagi32.50 Cr
Hrithik RoshanMohenjo Daro30.54 Cr

2017  
ActorFilmsOpening Opening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanRaees93.24 Cr
Hrithik RoshanKaabil67.46 Cr

