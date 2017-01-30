SRK Vs Hrithik Opening Weekend Battle: Raees Scores Way Higher Than Kaabil

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s films Raees and Kaabil recently clashed at the box office. While both the films managed to get a good response from the critics, the audiences too have been showering their love on the both the films.
Considering both the actors have a huge star power, the collections for both films were expected to be massive. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees took a lead right from start, it continued to do so over the weekend business as well.
Raees has scored 93.24 crores in its extended weekend whereas Kaabil has managed to fetch 67.46 crores.
Here’s a look at the weekend collections of Shah Rukh and Hrithik’s films till now :