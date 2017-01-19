SHARE

Two big superstars of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will clash at the box office with Raees and Kaabil on 25th January.


Considering both the actors have one film each in 200 crore club – Hrithik has his highest grossing film Krrish 3 with 240.50 crores, while Chennai Express is SRK’s highest grosser with lifetime collections of 226.70 crores.

Since last ventures of both the actors tanked at the box office, SRK and Hrithik will definitely make sure that their movies will be definitely watched by the audiences.

Which movie will perform better at the box office – Raees or Kaabil?

Will find out soon! But, meanwhile, take a look at SRK and Hrithik’s movies in the past 5 years and their respective lifetime collections:

2011  
ActorFilmsLifetime Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDon 2100.00+ Cr
Shah Rukh KhanRa.One118.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanZindagi Na Milegi Dobara90.00 Cr

2012  
ActorFilmsLifetime Collections
Shah Rukh KhanJab Tak Hai Jaan120.65 Cr
Hrithik RoshanAgneepath123.05 Cr

2013  
ActorFilmsLifetime Collections
Shah Rukh KhanChennai Express226.70 Cr
Hrithik RoshanKrrish 3240.50 Cr

2014  
ActorFilmsLifetime Collections
Shah Rukh KhanHappy New Year205.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanBang Bang181.03 Cr

2015  
ActorFilmsLifetime Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDilwale148.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanHad No Movie-

2016  
ActorFilmsLifetime Collections
Shah Rukh KhanFan85.00 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanDear Zindagi68.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanMohenjo Daro58.00 Cr

