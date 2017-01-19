Two big superstars of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will clash at the box office with Raees and Kaabil on 25th January.

Considering both the actors have one film each in 200 crore club – Hrithik has his highest grossing film Krrish 3 with 240.50 crores, while Chennai Express is SRK’s highest grosser with lifetime collections of 226.70 crores.

Since last ventures of both the actors tanked at the box office, SRK and Hrithik will definitely make sure that their movies will be definitely watched by the audiences.

Which movie will perform better at the box office – Raees or Kaabil?

Will find out soon! But, meanwhile, take a look at SRK and Hrithik’s movies in the past 5 years and their respective lifetime collections:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

2011 Actor Films Lifetime Collections Shah Rukh Khan Don 2 100.00+ Cr Shah Rukh Khan Ra.One 118.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 90.00 Cr

2012 Actor Films Lifetime Collections Shah Rukh Khan Jab Tak Hai Jaan 120.65 Cr Hrithik Roshan Agneepath 123.05 Cr

2013 Actor Films Lifetime Collections Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express 226.70 Cr Hrithik Roshan Krrish 3 240.50 Cr

2014 Actor Films Lifetime Collections Shah Rukh Khan Happy New Year 205.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Bang Bang 181.03 Cr

2015 Actor Films Lifetime Collections Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale 148.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Had No Movie -