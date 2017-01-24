SHARE

Opening weekend is very crucial for a film, since it ultimately decides its fate at the box office. Of course, there are always exceptions in every aspect. Well, two megastars of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan are clashing at the box office tomorrow with Kaabil and Raees.


Despite the clash, both the films will enjoy an extended weekend of 5 days including a national holiday of 26th January (Republic Day), which will help Kaabil and Raees to collect more moolah. However, which film will earn more is still to be seen!

If we look at the opening weekend collections of both the stars in the past, Hrithik Roshan has scored his highest with Bang Bang (97.54 crores), while SRK earned best with Chennai Express (100.35 crores).

2011  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDon 248.55 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanRa.One91.10 Cr
Hrithik RoshanZindagi Na Milegi Dobara27.00 Cr

2012  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanJab Tak Hai Jaan81.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanAgneepath67.00 Cr

2013  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanChennai Express100.35 Cr
Hrithik RoshanKrrish 368.00 Cr

2014  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanHappy New Year108.86 Cr
Hrithik RoshanBang Bang94.13 Cr

2015  
ActorFilmsOpening Opening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDilwale65.09 Cr
Hrithik RoshanHad No Movie-

2016  
ActorFilmsOpening Weekend Collections
Shah Rukh KhanFan52.35 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanDear Zindagi32.50 Cr
Hrithik RoshanMohenjo Daro30.54 Cr

