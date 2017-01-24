Opening weekend is very crucial for a film, since it ultimately decides its fate at the box office. Of course, there are always exceptions in every aspect. Well, two megastars of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan are clashing at the box office tomorrow with Kaabil and Raees.
Despite the clash, both the films will enjoy an extended weekend of 5 days including a national holiday of 26th January (Republic Day), which will help Kaabil and Raees to collect more moolah. However, which film will earn more is still to be seen!
If we look at the opening weekend collections of both the stars in the past, Hrithik Roshan has scored his highest with Bang Bang (97.54 crores), while SRK earned best with Chennai Express (100.35 crores).
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|2015
|
|
|Actor
|Films
|Opening Opening Weekend Collections
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Dilwale
|65.09 Cr
|Hrithik Roshan
|Had No Movie
|-
|2016
|
|
|Actor
|Films
|Opening Weekend Collections
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Fan
|52.35 Cr
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Dear Zindagi
|32.50 Cr
|Hrithik Roshan
|Mohenjo Daro
|30.54 Cr