Opening weekend is very crucial for a film, since it ultimately decides its fate at the box office. Of course, there are always exceptions in every aspect. Well, two megastars of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan are clashing at the box office tomorrow with Kaabil and Raees.

Despite the clash, both the films will enjoy an extended weekend of 5 days including a national holiday of 26th January (Republic Day), which will help Kaabil and Raees to collect more moolah. However, which film will earn more is still to be seen!

If we look at the opening weekend collections of both the stars in the past, Hrithik Roshan has scored his highest with Bang Bang (97.54 crores), while SRK earned best with Chennai Express (100.35 crores).

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

2011 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Don 2 48.55 Cr Shah Rukh Khan Ra.One 91.10 Cr Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 27.00 Cr

2012 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Jab Tak Hai Jaan 81.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Agneepath 67.00 Cr

2013 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express 100.35 Cr Hrithik Roshan Krrish 3 68.00 Cr

2014 Actor Films Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Happy New Year 108.86 Cr Hrithik Roshan Bang Bang 94.13 Cr

2015 Actor Films Opening Opening Weekend Collections Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale 65.09 Cr Hrithik Roshan Had No Movie -