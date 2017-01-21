SHARE

One of the biggest clashes of Bollywood is all set to happen next week, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil releasing on 25th January.


When we compare the opening week collections of both the actors, SRK has has scored his highest opening week collections with Happy New Year (157.50 crores), while Hrithik’s Krrish turned out to be his best opening week grosser with the collections of 164.50 crores.

Since both the films – Kaabil and Raees are enjoying the extended week of 9 days, lets see which film will enter first in the 100 crore club.

2011  
ActorFilmsOpening Week Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDon 273.00 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanRa.One103.25 Cr
Hrithik RoshanZindagi Na Milegi Dobara44.00 Cr

2012  
ActorFilmsOpening Week Collections
Shah Rukh KhanJab Tak Hai Jaan98.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanAgneepath91.08 Cr

2013  
ActorFilmsOpening Week Collections
Shah Rukh KhanChennai Express156.60 Cr
Hrithik RoshanKrrish 3164.50 Cr

2014  
ActorFilmsOpening Week Collections
Shah Rukh KhanHappy New Year157.50 Cr
Hrithik RoshanBang Bang135.45 Cr

2015  
ActorFilmsOpening Week Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDilwale110.76 Cr
Hrithik RoshanHad No Movie-

2016  
ActorFilmsOpening Week Collections
Shah Rukh KhanFan71.50 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanDear Zindagi47.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanMohenjo Daro51.18 Cr

