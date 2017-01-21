One of the biggest clashes of Bollywood is all set to happen next week, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil releasing on 25th January.
When we compare the opening week collections of both the actors, SRK has has scored his highest opening week collections with Happy New Year (157.50 crores), while Hrithik’s Krrish turned out to be his best opening week grosser with the collections of 164.50 crores.
Since both the films – Kaabil and Raees are enjoying the extended week of 9 days, lets see which film will enter first in the 100 crore club.
|2015
|
|
|Actor
|Films
|Opening Week Collections
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Dilwale
|110.76 Cr
|Hrithik Roshan
|Had No Movie
|-