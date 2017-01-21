One of the biggest clashes of Bollywood is all set to happen next week, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil releasing on 25th January.

When we compare the opening week collections of both the actors, SRK has has scored his highest opening week collections with Happy New Year (157.50 crores), while Hrithik’s Krrish turned out to be his best opening week grosser with the collections of 164.50 crores.

Since both the films – Kaabil and Raees are enjoying the extended week of 9 days, lets see which film will enter first in the 100 crore club.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

2011 Actor Films Opening Week Collections Shah Rukh Khan Don 2 73.00 Cr Shah Rukh Khan Ra.One 103.25 Cr Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 44.00 Cr

2012 Actor Films Opening Week Collections Shah Rukh Khan Jab Tak Hai Jaan 98.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Agneepath 91.08 Cr

2013 Actor Films Opening Week Collections Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express 156.60 Cr Hrithik Roshan Krrish 3 164.50 Cr

2014 Actor Films Opening Week Collections Shah Rukh Khan Happy New Year 157.50 Cr Hrithik Roshan Bang Bang 135.45 Cr

2015 Actor Films Opening Week Collections Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale 110.76 Cr Hrithik Roshan Had No Movie -