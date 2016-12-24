SHARE

Even though Aamir Khan may boast of having the highest collections of all time, when it comes to the opening day collections, Shah Rukh Khan has been leading in most cases.


Aamir’s last film PK scored an opening much lower than Shah Rukh’s film in the same year.

While Fan took off to a decent start this year, with a collection of 19.20 crores, all eyes were on Aamir’s Dangal and if it would open higher than Fan. Dangal released yesterday and has taken a fantastic start. The film is high on positive word of mouth and is all set to become another record breaker for Aamir.

Here’s a look at Shah Rukh Khan Vs Aamir Khan Opening day collection battle :

2012  
Film1st Day Biz
SRK's Jab Tak Hai Jaan15 crores
Aamir's Talaash14 crores

2013 
Film1st Day Biz
SRK's Chennai Express33.1 crores
Aamir's Dhoom 336 crores

2014 
Film1st Day Biz
SRK's Happy New Year44.97 crores
Aamir's PK26.63 crores

2015 
Film1st Day Biz
SRK's Dilwale21.8 crores
Aamir Had No Movie In 2015

2016 
Film1st Day Biz
SRK's Fan19.20 crores
Aamir's Dangal 29.78 crores

With this, Aamir has now beaten Shah Rukh in 2016. Let’s see who takes the lead next year.

