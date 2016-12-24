Even though Aamir Khan may boast of having the highest collections of all time, when it comes to the opening day collections, Shah Rukh Khan has been leading in most cases.

Aamir’s last film PK scored an opening much lower than Shah Rukh’s film in the same year.

While Fan took off to a decent start this year, with a collection of 19.20 crores, all eyes were on Aamir’s Dangal and if it would open higher than Fan. Dangal released yesterday and has taken a fantastic start. The film is high on positive word of mouth and is all set to become another record breaker for Aamir.

Here’s a look at Shah Rukh Khan Vs Aamir Khan Opening day collection battle :

2012 Film 1st Day Biz SRK's Jab Tak Hai Jaan 15 crores Aamir's Talaash 14 crores

2013 Film 1st Day Biz SRK's Chennai Express 33.1 crores Aamir's Dhoom 3 36 crores

2014 Film 1st Day Biz SRK's Happy New Year 44.97 crores Aamir's PK 26.63 crores

2015 Film 1st Day Biz SRK's Dilwale 21.8 crores Aamir Had No Movie In 2015

2016 Film 1st Day Biz SRK's Fan 19.20 crores Aamir's Dangal 29.78 crores

With this, Aamir has now beaten Shah Rukh in 2016. Let’s see who takes the lead next year.