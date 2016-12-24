Even though Aamir Khan may boast of having the highest collections of all time, when it comes to the opening day collections, Shah Rukh Khan has been leading in most cases.
Aamir’s last film PK scored an opening much lower than Shah Rukh’s film in the same year.
While Fan took off to a decent start this year, with a collection of 19.20 crores, all eyes were on Aamir’s Dangal and if it would open higher than Fan. Dangal released yesterday and has taken a fantastic start. The film is high on positive word of mouth and is all set to become another record breaker for Aamir.
Here’s a look at Shah Rukh Khan Vs Aamir Khan Opening day collection battle :
|Film
|1st Day Biz
|SRK's Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|15 crores
|Aamir's Talaash
|14 crores
|Film
|1st Day Biz
|SRK's Chennai Express
|33.1 crores
|Aamir's Dhoom 3
|36 crores
|Film
|1st Day Biz
|SRK's Happy New Year
|44.97 crores
|Aamir's PK
|26.63 crores
|Film
|1st Day Biz
|SRK's Dilwale
|21.8 crores
|Aamir Had No Movie In 2015
|Film
|1st Day Biz
|SRK's Fan
|19.20 crores
|Aamir's Dangal
|29.78 crores
With this, Aamir has now beaten Shah Rukh in 2016. Let’s see who takes the lead next year.
Salman Khan Is Best
Why do they always have to compete? They have unique style.