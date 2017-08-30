Ileana D’Cruz VS Bhumi Pednekar: Opening Day Box Office Battle

This week’s 2 releases in Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have 2 very talented actresses in it, Ileana D’Cruz and Bhumi Pednekar. Where Bhumi is just 2 films old, Ileana has spent quite a bit time in this industry. This week they go head to head to compete with their respective films.

Ileana D’Cruz’s last 2 films at the box office have opened to decent numbers. Her latest, Mubarakan, collected 5.16 cores on its day 1. It went on to stay stable collecting a respectable amount at the box office. Though it was not Ileana’s solo film, still she made her presence felt with her performance in the film. Rustom also starring Akshay Kumar along with being Ileana’s highest lifetime grosser, also holds the record of the highest single day of her. It collected 14.11 crores on its day 1. Her performance in the film was applauded by one and all.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, started off with a very unconventional love story in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The sleeper hit of 2014, Bhumi entered Bollywood with a bang. The film though opened on a lower note at 1.1 crores, the film was a hit grossing 30 crores at the box office.

Whereas Baadshaho narrates a fictional story of six people who try to bring a change in their destiny by pulling off a heist, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan tackles the serious issue of ED (Erectile Dysfunction) layered in a funny way. Both the films will enjoy a separate section of audiences. It is to be seen whom between Ileana D’Cruz and Bhumi Pednekar will enjoy a higher first day in the clash. What do you guys think? Do let us know in the comments section below.