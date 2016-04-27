Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan both are mega stars who have a huge fan following world over. When it comes to the box office, Aamir has always been a pioneer of sorts. It was his films that made it to the 100 crore club and further the 200 and 300 crore clubs first. His films paved way for films to make huge businesses.
While he leads with majority of records to his name, Shah Rukh Khan has beaten him at the highest collections for a day record. His film Happy New Year holds the record with a mammoth collection of 44.97 coming in from a day.
Here’s a look at Aamir Vs SRK Highest day collections :
|Actors
|Film
|Highest Day Collection
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Happy New Year
|44.97 crores
|Aamir Khan
|Dhoom 3
|37.75 crores
While Shah Rukh himself has not been able to break his own record with his recent releases, Dilwale and Fan, it would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan’s Dangal makes a collection more than Happy New Year’s highest day collection.
