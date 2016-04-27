Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan both are mega stars who have a huge fan following world over. When it comes to the box office, Aamir has always been a pioneer of sorts. It was his films that made it to the 100 crore club and further the 200 and 300 crore clubs first. His films paved way for films to make huge businesses.

Shah Rukh Khan Vs Aamir Khan: Highest Day Collection
While he leads with majority of records to his name, Shah Rukh Khan has beaten him at the highest collections for a day record. His film Happy New Year holds the record with a mammoth collection of 44.97 coming in from a day.

Here’s a look at Aamir Vs SRK Highest day collections :

ActorsFilmHighest Day Collection
Shah Rukh KhanHappy New Year44.97 crores
Aamir KhanDhoom 337.75 crores

While Shah Rukh himself has not been able to break his own record with his recent releases, Dilwale and Fan, it would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan’s Dangal makes a collection more than Happy New Year’s highest day collection.

7 COMMENTS

  1. SRK doesn’t hold the power to fight against SALLU, AMIR, Hrithik or AKSHAY in domestic box office. He should compare and compete with Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgan.

  2. SRK no more hold the power to fight against SALLU, AMIR, Hrithik or AKSHAY in domestic box office. He should be compared and compete with Ajay Devgan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh. SRK Fans please excuse me.

  6. Superstar akshay kumar is the real king of bollywood and it’s box office. Akki sir with his Padman and 2.0 = will become the highest grossers of all time.

