SRK’s Raees Grosses Over 275 Crores Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has crossed the 275 crore benchmark at the worldwide box office.

It has grossed 194.89 crores (nett. 139.21 crores) in India (12 days), and did whopping business of around 81 crores in the international markets.

Raees currently stand with a global collections of 275.89 crores.

Will this crime action thriller achieve the milestone of 300 crores at the worldwide box office?

Produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in pivotal roles.