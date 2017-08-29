Can Baadshaho Evict Shivaay To Enter Ajay Devgn's Top 5 Openers List?

Way back in 2014, Ajay Devgn surprised everyone when his Singham 2 opened to an astounding start grossing 32 crores on its day 1. Ajay has clocked some pretty decent opening day figures with his films.

As his next Baadshaho is on the verge of its release, let’s look back at Devgn’s opening day history at the box office. Apart from his highest opening day of Singham Returns, Ajay had his second best opening with Himmatwala. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film was bashed left right & center but it opened on a good note grossing 12 crores on its day 1.

Rohit Shetty’s multi starrer comedy Bol Bachchan holds the position of Ajay’s 3rd highest opening day. After getting immense love at the box office, the film over the years has been garnering good TRP on television as well. Back in 2012, the movie opened with 11.40 crores. Devgn’s political drama Satyagraha directed by Prakash Jha stands at 4th rank in the list of his highest opening day grosser. The film collected 11 crores on its opening day.

Ajay Devgn’s dream project Shivaay failed to open big at the box office and it settled down at the 5th rank in the list of his highest openers. Though it faced an extreme competition from Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, still performed below expectations. Directed by Ajay himself, the movie amassed 10.24 crores on its 1st day.

Take a look at the table here:

Films Year Collections Singham Returns 2014 32.00 Cr Himmatwala 2013 12.00 Cr Bol Bachchan 2012 11.40 Cr Satyagraha 2013 11.00 Cr Shivaay 2016 10.24 Cr

Trending :

His next, Baadshaho, a proper quintessential Bollywood masala flick, is all set to release this Friday. The film will clash with Ayushmann Khurana-Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The buzz for the film dipped down after its amazing teaser. It is to be seen will Baadshaho enter Ajay Devgn’s top 5 highest openers of all time. To enter the list, Baadshaho will have to cross the figure of 10.24 crores set by Shivaay.

What do you guys think about the same, do let us know in the comments section below?