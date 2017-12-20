Box Prediction – Salman Khan Set To Challenge His Own Records With Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan may have suffered a setback of sorts with Eid release Tubelight earlier this year. However, he is pretty much gearing up to wipe away that disappointment, what with Tiger Zinda Hai releasing this Friday. As a matter of fact, it pretty much reaffirms the credentials of the numero uno superstar that even a 100 crore outcome of Tubelight is being seen as a disappointment, which means from Tiger Zinda Hai, nothing less than 200 crores is expected as the film gears up for his Christmas release.

In many ways, Salman Khan is challenging his own records with Tiger Zinda Hai. It is a given that the film will go past the first day numbers of Tubelight [21.15 crore]. Also, in all likelihood, the film will also open better than Ek Tha Tiger [33 crores] which kicked off the story. Yes, that was a holiday release but then it was also five years back, which means there is a much higher count of screens at the film’s disposal to make merry.

What has to be seen though is where does Tiger Zinda Hai end up finding itself amongst the biggest openers of Salman Khan’s career. The closest that the film would be looking at arriving is the opening day of Sultan [36.54 crores]. That film too saw the coming together of Salman Khan, Yash Raj Films and Ali Abbas Zafar and though anything around 35 crores too would be fantastic, a record is always most welcome.

As for Salman Khan challenging his highest ever, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, then well it is pretty much a wish-list at best since 40.35 crore is a tremendous number. If that milestone is indeed accomplished, one can well imagine the kind of momentum Tiger Zinda Hai would end up gaining in its four day weekend, including the big holiday of Christmas on Monday, 25th December.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder