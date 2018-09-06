This week’s release, Stree surprised one and all with its performance at the Box-Office as the film is looking to end its first week at collections close to Rs 60 crore in India. The horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead raked in Rs 6.83 crore on its opening day following which the biz escalated every passing day owing to the positive word of mouth.

Although the Monday collections got the boost because of a partial holiday on account of “Janmashtami”, the real value of the fourth day collections of the film were higher than the first day collections, which speaks volumes about the kind of word of mouth it is carrying among the audience.

With a Rs 60 crore plus week one, the movie is now looking to make an entry in the coveted Rs 100 crore club by the end of its lifetime run. The hold in second weekend will give us a hint about the lifetime collections, however given the way Stree has trended so far, it is well on course to easily find a place in the prestigious club. While a lot of Rs 100 crore films are not really successful, Stree is one of the most profitable films in the club because of restrained budget and strong recovery from non-theatrical sources like Satellite, Digital and Music. The return on investment (in %) for the producers and distributors of Stree would be one of the best of this year. The phenomenal performance over the week has ensured a blockbuster verdict for the film in the trade.

Stree is set to be the sixth blockbuster of the year for the Hindi film industry after Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Baaghi 2, Raazi and Sanju. In terms of return on investment, Stree would be in competition with Raazi to emerge the most profitable film of the year and we would be able to comment on the final status only by the time the film ends its run in India. This is proving to be a golden year for Bollywood as there have been times when the industry has seen the release of merely 3 to 4 blockbusters in a year, but this time around the count has already reached 6 and it is expected to increase further as the year comes to an end.

The last 4 months of the industry are extremely exciting with a series of big budget films up for release. The year 2018 has been full of surprised, however the potential blockbusters from hereon includes Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and Simmba.