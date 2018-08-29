Box-Office: Will Sultan Defeat Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Emerge The Biggest Opener For Salman Khan in China?

This week will see the release of Salman Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan at the Box-Office in China. The film produced by YRF is essentially a love story which sees Khan as an ageing wrestler. Upon its release in India in 2016, the film proved to be a blockbuster as it raked in over Rs 300 crore at the domestic Box-Office. Just like India, Sultan is expected to do well at the Chinese Box-Office as well essentially for two reasons i.e. it is a drama, a genre that the Chinese audience love and secondly because it is Salman Khan’s second release in the country after Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was a hit film in China.

The advance booking for Sultan opened a week back, and the response so far is better than Bajrangi Bhaijaan. With two days left for its release, the film has earned approximately $0.12 Million from the advance ticket sales. By Thursday night, the advance booking number is just expected to get better and fall in the range of $0.50 Million. The film is expected to get more than 30,000 shows in China, which though not extraordinary would be a fair result for the film. The showcasing will set the base for Sultan to do good business in China provided it commands a positive word of mouth. Talking about the ticket sales, the movie has sold a little above 26,000 tickets. China is a word of mouth dependent country and if Sultan commands a positive word of mouth just like Dangal, Secret Superstar or Bajrangi Bhaijaan, sky would be the limit as far as the business is concerned.

However, if the word of mouth is mixed like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Hindi Medium, the movie will fail to record a good trend and tumble under the $30 Million mark. A positive word of mouth is a MUST for any Indian film to succeed in China, and we shall get an insight about the word of mouth only when Sultan releases in the country this Friday. In terms of opening day collections, Sultan will be targeting somewhere between Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium. Basically, the movie should be looking to surpass the opening day collections of films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in China, and emerge the third biggest Hindi film opener in the country. The major drawback for Sultan is competition from Mission Impossible: Fall Out, which is one of the most awaited film for the audience in the neighbouring country. Sultan needs to get a really good word of mouth to stand against a competition as massive as Mission Impossible. Here’s a look at the top 5 openers in China: