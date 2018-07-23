Box Office: Weekend Updates Of Sanju, Skyscraper, Soorma, Ant-Man And The Wasp

While Dhadak has been doing great guns at the Box Office, other films like Sanju, Soorma, Skyscraper and Ant-Man And The Wasp in the running have been chugging along as well. Between them, they brought in around 20 crore at the Box Office.

Sanju led the show with 6.75 crore more coming in. The film had anyways slowed down and with Dhadak finding audience attention, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is now fighting it out. Still, it saw jumps over the weekend (which was expected) and that has brought forward the total to 333.55 crore. All Time Blockbuster!

Hollywood release Skyscraper made its presence felt too with 5.75 crore* been collected. That said, it is a surprise that the release wasn’t really wide and the opening too wasn’t there. Considering the fact that it is a Hollywood action flick with a known star [Dwayne Johnson] in there, one would have certainly expected a better outcome. The film is a popcorn entertainer and would hopefully stay stable during the weekdays.

Another Hollywood release, Ant-Man and the Wasp, flattered to deceive as after a (surprisingly) good opening followed by jump in collections on the first Saturday, it has largely stayed low. The second weekend was flat too with just 3.25 crore* coming on. The film has stretched to 30.60 crore* and one now waits to see if it would have any kind of ammunition left to eventually touch the 40 crore mark. Average.

Meanwhile last week’s release Soorma is seeing some kind of footfalls in the North belt. It brought in 4.45 crore more in the second weekend as a result of which the overall collections now are 25.66 crore. The film will eventually make it to the 30 crore and given the kind of merits that it comes with, this is going to be on-par total actually. A coverage affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder