Box Office – Weekend Report Of Mukkabaaz, 1921, Kaalakaandi

Box Office – It was by and large a poor weekend for Bollywood at the box office with the three new releases struggling to bring on even 15 crores between themselves. Considering the fact that these were running across 3000 odd screens, there was a capacity to bring in 30 crores on a daily basis, which translates into a 90 crore weekend. However, the average occupancy was less than 20% which tells the tale.

Mukkabaaz found some takers for itself with some sort of jump over the weekend. Though the number is still low at 4.04 crores, one waits to see if the weekdays are consistent. Monday number needs to be equal (or perhaps even better) when compared to Friday [0.82 crore] as that would be the only factor that can help this Anurag Kashyap directed film find traction by the time the second weekend arrives.

1921 brought in 6.45 crores in its first three days and though the film has been made at a low cost, one still expected a better outcome in theaters. With the name Vikram Bhatt attached to the film, there are expectations of a higher number, especially since it is in the horror genre. Yet again, all hopes would now be on how much stable (and that too on the higher side) do the weekdays turn out to be.

As for Kaalakaandi, the film is yet another major disappointment for Saif Ali Khan. He has been trying his hands at various genres and is actually giving a good account of himself film after film. However, unfortunately, the films as a whole have not been working and also audiences have been giving them a cold shoulder. This reflected in Kalaakandi too which stands at a mere 3.85 crores.

One now waits to see which of these films actually manage to keep the fire burning during the weekdays and eventually step in well into the second week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

