Box Office Weekend Collections Of Poster Boys And Daddy

Between the two new releases of the week, Poster Boys has done relatively better in theaters. Not that either Poster Boys or Daddy were expected to set the Box Office on fire right from the word ‘go’ itself. However, what could have made a difference to the fortune of these films was word of mouth helping the cause.

This worked somehow in the favor of Poster Boys as the weekend numbers stood at 7.25 crores. Ideally, these should have been the first two-day score of the film, and then the weekend should have been in 13-15 crore range. That would have somehow allowed this Shreyas Talpade directed film to stay firm during the weekdays. For now, it is still a shaky situation for the Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade starrer since it cannot afford to have any drop in numbers from this point on. The film is good and today’s numbers would be a testimony of how much have audiences spread this appreciation as well.

As for Daddy, the word of mouth hasn’t even spread actually since the footfalls have been low right through the weekend. There is one thing about audiences watching a film and then spreading good/bad word of mouth, and another thing is about patrons missing it out on the big screen. This is what’s happening with this Ashim Ahluwalia directed film which despite the efforts of Arjun Rampal has somehow not registered with the paying public. The footfalls were slow right through the weekend and that reflects in the numbers which have just managed to hit the 4.60 crores* mark.

All in all, a low weekend for Bollywood and it has to be seen if the numbers over next four weekdays manage to match that count.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder