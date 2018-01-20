Box Office: Vodka Diaries, Nirdosh & My Birthday Song – Friday Updates

As expected, none of the three new releases could bring in any sort of numbers at the Box Office. Three movies in Vodka Diaries, Nirdosh & My Birthday Song released this week.

Nirdosh was the massiest affair of them all and came across as a Bollywood thriller that would find some sort of audiences at the single screens. However, the collections have hardly been there.

Vodka Diaries boasted of an interesting promo but awareness around the film was hardly visible. That reflected in the opening footfalls that were just not there.

Ditto for My Birthday Song, though in case of this film there are some favorable reviews that have come in which could just help in occupancy turning out to be better over the weekend.

Even the combined collections of these three films is under 1 crore mark which pretty much tells the tale. In comparison, Tiger Zinda Hai is bringing in better numbers even in its fifth week. Moreover, from the holdover releases, 1921 is set to march ahead over the current weekend as well.

Still, by and large it has been a poor show for Bollywood in theaters. Though there is daily capacity of 50 crore which is out there for the taking, the fact that less than 5 crore has come in is a clear testimony of how bad the situation is in theaters.

All eyes now on Padmaavat and PadMan to change this once they hit the screens on Thursday, 25th January.