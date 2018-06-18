Box Office – Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu & Raazi – Weekend Updates

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi and Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran hung on for yet another weekend. The very fact that these films still managed to collect some amount at least is a testimony to the fact that audience interest is still alive in these at least to an extent.

Veere Di Wedding brought in 3.10 crores more and that has stretched the film’s collections to 80.23 crores. One would have actually expected a bigger fall in numbers and hence even this sort of hold is actually decent enough. The film is now aiming for a 83-84 crore lifetime which is quite good. Moreover, the numbers are now on the same lines as Ekta Kapoor’s another dark horse, The Dirty Picture, which had collected 80 crore (though that was back in 2011 and hence in real value would be closer to 100 crore today).

On the other hand Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran had its shows drastically reduced. Due to this only 2.05 crore more came in, though that has allowed the numbers to stretch to the 60.91 crore mark at least. This is on the same lines as Shootout at Wadala which had collected 60 crore back in 2013, though that was a multi-starrer with Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role alongside John Abraham.

Meanwhile Raazi collected 70 lakhs more over the weekend and currently stands at 121.22 crore.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder