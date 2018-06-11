Box Office: Veere Di Wedding Scores Again In 2nd Weekend, Parmanu & Raazi Stay In Contention Too!

Veere Di Wedding had yet another good weekend as 14 crores more came in. The hold is good if one compares to 36.52 crores that were collected in the first weekend since then too it had actually over-performed by a distance.

The fact that the film is still finding audiences is good enough news for all involved because this means that even in the third week there would be some count of shows that would be retained at least, despite the arrival of Race 3.

The film has collected 69.68 crores already and is in the zone where everything coming its way is an added bonus. Very soon it would surpass Neerja lifetime of 75.65 crores, hence making it the biggest grosser for Sonam Kapoor where there is no male lead involved.

As for John Abraham, he has done well as a solo male lead with Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. The film has collected 56.02 crores already and should find some more moolah coming its way before the end of current week. Soon, it should find its way into digital medium though and there would find added eyeballs for itself, which it truly deserves.

Raazi collected 2 crores more over the weekend gone by and now stands at 120 crores. It is now one of the biggest grossers of all time, especially in the 100 Crore Club. However, it would fall short of Rustom lifetime of 128 crores which is next in line for the films that have collected in this range.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder