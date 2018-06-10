Box Office: Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran & Raazi- All Three Films Jump Again On Saturday!

Box office: It is turning out to be a dream outing for all three holdover releases of the month as Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran as well as Raazi jumped again on Saturday. Compared to Friday numbers, Veere Di Wedding moved from 3.37 crore to 4.51 crore, Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran improved from 0.93 crore to 1.52 crore and Raazi gathered momentum from 45 lakhs to 80 lakhs.

Each of these three films has been accepted by the audiences and that is reflecting in steady footfalls that are being generated over the weekend. Moreover, the good part is that they all belong to different genres and audiences are happy to grab them all.

At least there are footfalls back in theaters, even if it is primarily at the multiplexes. Still, when the months of April, May and June are traditionally considered to be weak, it is actually turning out to be the best of the season as far as one can remember during all these years.

The real hurricane is yet to arrive with Race 3 and Sanju later this month. However, the fact that Veere Di Wedding currently stands at 64.84 crore, Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran has moved to 54.28 crore and Raazi is chugging along at 119.04 crore means there is so much of added bonus in Bollywood’s report card this year.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

