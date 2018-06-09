Box Office: Veere Di Wedding Is Very Steady, Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran Stays Afloat & Raazi Continues Its Golden Spell!

Box office: The release of Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom and Kaala have resulted in minimal impact for Veere Di Wedding as the film has stayed afloat on second weekend as well. There was minimal fall for the film when compared to Thursday numbers of 4.06 crore as 3.37 crore came on the second Friday. This is very good trending for the Shashanka Ghosh directed affair as many felt that it could well be just a one weekend runner. However that is not the case as the fun flick is staying on to be a good choice for the audiences.

The film has already collected 60.33 crore and it won’t be surprising if it touches the 70 crore mark by the end of second weekend. This means yet again the film would continue to over perform and result in a total that would be far beyond the best of expectations.

Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran too has been finding good footfalls in the third weekend as well. From 1.28 crore coming in on the second Thursday, the film stayed strong on the third Friday too with 0.93 crore being registered. There is bound to be good growth all over again today and tomorrow and that should push collections further by at least 3.50 crore more. Currently the film stands at 52.76 crore and hopefully it would be quite close to the 60 crore mark before the third week concludes.

Meanwhile there has been no impact whatsoever felt by Raazi as Friday collections were 45 lakhs. This is exactly same as Thursday numbers which is superb because it clearly indicates that there would be good growth today and tomorrow. With 1.50-2 crore more expected in these 2 days, the film would extend its lead further from 118.24 crore that it has already accumulated. The film would now comfortably go beyond the 120 crore lifetime.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources