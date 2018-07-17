Box Office Update: Soorma & Ant-Man And The Wasp Face The Sanju Storm!

After the winning reign of Sanju, box office saw the release of two movies. The first one is Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma & other one is Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp.

Ant Man And The Wasp, after seeing a good opening of 5.50 crores on Friday, was flat on Sunday [6.80 crores] and that was pretty much an indication for things to follow. The film collected 2.50 crores* on Monday and with that the total has reached 21.80 crores. Though at one point in time a lifetime of around 50 crore had seemed possible, it won’t be the case now as the film will possibly settle around 40 crore.

Soorma needed a good jump on Sunday so that it stood some kind of a chance for being a good success. However since that didn’t turn out to be the case [after Saturday jump of 5.05 crores, film stayed flat with 5.60 crores on Sunday], the picture was clear. The film collected 2 crores on Monday and that has just about stretched the total to 15.85 crores. One waits to see if a 30 crore lifetime is a possibility now.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed. This movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Rudd Scott’s Lang/Ant-Man and Lilly’s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) who has the ability to be invisible and intangible.

Soorma, a biopic on the former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, is directed by Shaad Ali, who has also helmed hit films like Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Singh. It also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet, who himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources