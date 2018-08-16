Satyameva Jayate has proven to be a goldmine for John Abraham when it comes to the opening of his films at the box office. The film has turned out to be the biggest ever opener of his as it has gone past each and every film of his that has been a double digit opener. As a matter of fact each of these has been a multi-starrer affair and still Satyameva Jayate has edged past one and all.

Let’s take a look:

Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore

Race 2 – 15.10 crore

Welcome Back – 14.25 crore

Dishoom – 11.05 crore

Shootout at Wadala – 10.10 crore

Another point to be noticed it that Race 2, Welcome Back and Shootout at Wadala have all been sequels/franchises where Satyameva Jayate and Dishoom are the only standalone affairs.

This isn’t all as there is more. If one compares Satyameva Jayate with his other solo starrers then there is no competition either as the film is more than double of his biggest film there, Force 2:

Force 2 – 6.05 crore

Rocky Handsome – 5.39 crore

Madras Cafe – 5.23 crore

Force – 5 crore

Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran – 4.82 crore

Clearly, this film is a new milestone in John Abraham’s eventful career as an actor that started a decade and a half back. What has to be seen is how much further does the film go from this point on.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder