Box Office Collections: Veere Di Wedding, Raazi And Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran Continue To Bring In Business

Content isn’t dead in Bollywood and recent films such as Parmanu: the story of Pokhran and Veere Di Wedding just go on and prove that. These films were not even in the Top-10 list of most anticipated movies of 2018, but defying all odds have collected extraordinary and remarkable amounts at the box office.

Let’s start with Veere Di Wedding, this chick flick starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in key roles took a dip in its third consecutive week. Due to a Eid phenomenon that is Race 3, Veere Di Wedding slackens its pace.

On Friday it brought in a menial 70 lakhs and that has allowed the film to comfortably cross the 77 crore mark. Currently standing at a grand total of 77.83 crores, the chances of it crossing the 80 crore mark are slim due to Salman Khan’s Race 3 dominating the market.



Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran is a sure shot Hit as it brought in another 36 lakhs on Friday. The cumulative total of the film after four week stands at 59.22 crores which is just a shy away from the 60 crore mark. Sadly due to Salman’s Race 3, the film is going to be curtailed.