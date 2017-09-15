There were two new films that hit the screens last week – Poster Boys and Daddy. Unfortunately, none of the two managed to set the box office on fire as less than 20 crores came between them. While Poster Boys garnered only 11.20 crores in its first week, Daddy was even lesser with 7 crores* coming in.

In fact, the collections of even Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan were in the same range as Poster Boys and that too when these two films were in their second week. Now, this pretty much tells the tale about audiences been truly split between the three films which resulted in low footfalls for the Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade starrer.

Poster Boys deserved to have better collections though since as a film it does have several entertaining moments. However, lack of awareness as well as minimal buzz prior to the release meant that the film was always on a sticky ground that resulted in the low opening and then no real jump over the weekend. There were some hopes though that weekdays would throw up better numbers but once there was further dip on Monday too, even stable collections from that point on didn’t quite add much to the tally.

As for Daddy, it neither had a start nor any follow through. The film was in the news for a while but as has been mentioned earlier, it’s the gangster-drama genre that kept audiences away. With collections like these, the film would end up with a lifetime less than 10 crores which doesn’t augur well with the kind of production that it boasted of. Disappointing.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

