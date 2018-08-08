As expected, Mulk is turning out to be the first choice of audiences in Hindi releases that are currently playing in theatres. It has managed to edge out newer releases Karwaan and Fanney Khan, and is now doing consistent business at the Box Office. The film collected 1.30 crore* on Tuesday and with this the overall total stands at 10.66 crore*. Mulk should cross 13 crore by end of first week and that should ensure retention of screens in the second week.

Other release of the week, Karwaan, is staying over the 1 crore mark as well. It brought in 1.20 crore* on Tuesday and the collections so far are 10.40 crore*. It should also come close to the 13 crore total once the first week is through. For an Irrfan Khan starrer though, one expected a better total. Still, at least the film is managing to hang on.

Apart from Mulk & Karwaan, Fanney Khan is continuing to go down though as the collections are a complete disaster. With a mere 0.75 crore* coming in on Tuesday, the footfalls are just not here for the Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer. After Sanjay Dutt’s Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3, this is yet another back to back disaster in Bollywood when it comes to a film with a major star. The total so far is mere 8.70 crore*.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources