Box Office Update – Logan, The Ghazi Attack & Rangoon

Hugh Jackman’s Logan has enjoyed a good opening week at the box office. The Hollywood superhero raked in 26.03 crores and performed better than Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 2.

Since the film showcased the final portrayal of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the Logan fans are giving response to the film.

Apart from Hugh Jackman, the performances of Sir Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen received positive in this this James Mangold directorial venture.

India’s first multi-lingual submarine film, The Ghazi Attack has managed to receive good response at the box office in its 3rd week too.

The Sankalp Reddy directorial venture has earned around 2.75 crores in its 3rd week and now stands the grand total of 20.50 crores in its Hindi version.

The Ghazi Attack which consists the ensembled cast of Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni is based on mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon has turned to be a big disaster at the box office. The Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut starrer has failed to attract the audiences.

The romantic period war drama collected merely 1.50 crores in its 2nd week and now stands with the grand total of 23 crores at the domestic market.

The film is on the similar lines of Bombay Velvet, which is also consider one of the biggest office failures in the recent times.

Considering the lead actors, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period ramntic drama Padmavati along Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, while Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Simran. Saif Ali Khan will star in the official remake of Chef, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar-Nimrat Kaur starrer Airlift.