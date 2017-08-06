Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has finally completed the 2nd day at the box office. The movie collected 15.25 crores on its opening day which turned out to be Shah Rukh Khan’s lowest opening since Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The movie had got a good opening with registering a good occupancy of 40% – 45% at the box office. The film will collect around the 16 crore nett range on its second day and take its business to around 31.25 crore nett in two days.The movie has released in more than 3200 screens.

We had a chat with a trade expert, Sumit Kadel said, “The content of Shah Rukh Khan films is not working the way it should. Clashing with big films has hampered his films a lot in past few years. Dilwale would have easily collected 220-230 crores if it would not have clashed with Bajirao Mastani. Raees would have easily collected 160-170 crores in its lifetime if not clashed with Kaabil. Raees crashed very badly in its second weekend collecting just approx 10 crores. This affected the lifetime collection of the film.”

As he signs off, Sumit agrees to what other trade pundits have been saying till now, “Shah Rukh Khan’s last universally accepted film was Chennai Express, that too benefited from Eid solo release.”

Shah Rukh Khans and Anushka’s Punjabi and Gujarati impersonations have been appreciated by one and all. This is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan and the duos chemistry is largely hailed in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Harinder Singh Nehra’ aka ‘Harry’ and Anushka Sharma as ‘Sejal Jhaveri’, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over 6 countries taking 1 lost ring. SRK essays the role of a Punjabi tour guide, while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl in search of her engagement ring in Europe.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and has released worldwide to a positive response.