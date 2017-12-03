Firangi: Kapil Sharma’s second film after Kis Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu and audience was expecting his usual avatar but instead they saw a different shade of him in the film. Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar clashed with Firangi at the box office & let’s see how both the films fared on their day 2.

Saturday too was by and large poor for Bollywood as even the combined collections of all Hindi releases couldn’t touch the 5 crore mark. That pretty much tells the state of affairs in theaters which were so thrilled about welcoming Padmavati this weekend but are instead collecting just nuggets instead at the Box Office.

Firangi showed some kind of an improvement but that was strictly on a relative note if one compared Saturday with Friday. 2.40 crore* more came on Saturday and that has brought the overall total to 4.50 crore*.

This was required to be the bare minimal total on the very first day of release and while that too wouldn’t have put the film in a comfortable stage, it would have at least acted as a decent enough platform for the Kapil Sharma starrer to grow. At the place where the film currently is, that seems quite unlikely.

As for Tera Intezaar, it is a goner with only 1 crore* been collected after two days. The film is hardly seeing any audiences in multiplexes and even at single screens there aren’t any takers. A poorly made film, Tera Intezaar counts amongst one of the most ill conceived affairs of 2017.

Firangi and Tera Intezaar are facing competition from Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu and few Hollywood releases in Coco, Murder On The Orient Express, Wonder & Justice League. This week the comic-capper Fukrey Returns will take up a huge chunk of screens from all these films.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder