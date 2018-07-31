While Mission: Impossible – Fallout stays on to be the first choice of audiences all over, amongst Bollywood relases it is Dhadak which is leading the show at the box office. That as prevalent over the weekend gone by as well when it brought in 11.83 crore, which was almost double the combined collections of new releases Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Nawabzaade.

The story pretty much repeated itself on Monday as well with collections staying on to be fine. The Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer brought in 1.50 crore* more which is a good hold when compared to the second Friday numbers of 2.60 crore. The collections now read as 64.89 crore* and it would be a touch and go with the 70 crore milestone within the second week itself. Hit.

As for Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3, it would wrap up sooner than expected as the collections dipped further on Monday. With an opening day that just about crossed the 1 crore mark and then the weekend which stayed around 5 crore, there was never really any sort of a chance for the film to hold on in the weekdays. This is what happened as well with the collections staying really low at 75 lakhs*. The total has stretched to 5.75 crore* and that tells a very sorry tale for the Tigmanshu Dhulia directed film that would struggle to enter a double digit lifetime number. Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

