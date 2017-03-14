Box Office Update Of Commando 2, Logan & Kong Skull: Island

Since Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is performing extremely well at the box office, other releases have dropped drastically at the domestic market.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 2 crashed in its 2nd weekend at the box office. The 2nd installment of this Commando franchise collected around 1.50* crores and now stands with a grand total of 24.57 crores. The collections of Commando 2 are still better than Commando, which made a lifetime business of 21 crores, 4 years back.

Post its 2nd week, the film will hardly have any screens to add more moolah in its kitty.

The Deven Bhojani directorial venture, which also features Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in key roles, will find tough to cross the 30 crore mark at the box office.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart starrer Logan also showed noticeable drop in its 2nd weekend at the box office, but performed much better than Commando 2. The Hollywood superhero flick raked in around 4 crores approx and currently stands with a grand total of 30.03 crores.

The film might wrap under 33 crores and might not be able to surpass the lifetime collections of Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage’s collections in India. Thus making Logan an Average affair in India.

Another Hollywood flick, Kong Skull: Island which released last week alongside Dharma’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, featuring big names like Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson, couldn’t collect much at the Box Office.

Nevertheless, the film performed slightly better in the Tamil and Telugu versions in the southern markets. Kong Skull: Island collected around 11.50 crores in its opening weekend in India. Since all the Hindi markets are opting for Varun-Alia starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kong Skull: Island’s Hindi version is performing below the mark