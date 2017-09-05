Bareilly Ki Barfi is continuing its success story at the box office. After enjoying a good 3rd weekend of 2.50 crores, 3rd Monday collections of the film are out and they are just a little lower than its 3rd Friday.

After having a delicious 1st weekend of 11.30 crores, it was expected the film will face some rigorous competition from the upcoming releases. The movie stood still and emerged victorious rising from the flood of releases in upcoming weeks. The movie has earned 36 lakhs on its 3rd Monday which proves the stable trend for the film. The film now stands at the grand total of 29.88 crores. This week’s both releases in Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are doing well. It would be interesting to see how well Bareilly Ki Barfi could stand amongst the storm of good releases.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred in Bareilly Ki Barfi and now is shining with his performance in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is known for acting in films that make statements or send out social messages.

Asked if he is bothered about his image of playing boy-next-door characters who deal with practical problems of a middle-class lifestyle, Ayushmann told IANS: “No, I do not think so… Isn’t it more heroic that I can connect and reach out to the audience with a topic that others might fear to narrate?”

“I think you have to be really secure as a man to play a character like Mudit (in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) who is still loved by his girlfriend despite going through a problem (erectile dysfunction).”

Ayushmann, who has featured in films like Nautanki Saala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Meri Pyaari Bindu and the latest Bareilly Ki Barfi, said he wants to play characters that are larger than life.

“Like that of A-list stars or heroes in commercial cinema do… In fact, with Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film, I am changing my gear to a dark character that I always wanted to play. I can do different characters, but with the right script and right director,” he added.