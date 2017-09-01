A Gentleman has emerged as a huge disaster at the box office. The film just couldn’t take any sort of opening and then there was no momentum gained during the weekend either. Later, weekdays turned out to be a huge spoiler as well and eventually the film has folded up its first week at mere 20 crores*. This is extremely poor result for the film if one looks at the cast which comprises of big league actors like Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez who have 100 crore club entries to their credit.

Such poor is the fate of the film that it would struggle to reach the lifetime total of another action flick, Commando 2 [25 crores] which was made at half its budget. This isn’t all as the film may struggle to reach the lifetime total of another major disappointment of 2017, Ok Jaanu [23.6 crores].

Bareilly Ki Barfi has managed to emerge as a decent success though as it continued to bring in moolah, although on a lower note, in the second week as well. The film managed to bring in around 8 crores more and with this, the overall total has come to 27 crores*. For Ayushmann Khurranna, this is a shot in the arm after Meri Pyaari Bindu which was a theatrical flop just a few months back. Ditto for Kriti Sanon who has managed some sort of resurrection after the disaster of Raabta. As for Rajkummar Rao, he is being seen in a different light altogether after a marvelous act in this Ashwini Iyer Tiwary film.

The film is an average success eventually though from audience perception perspective it is much bigger since it has managed to get a third week run as well. With this, Ayushmann Khurranna would now be having two of his films run in theaters in parallel, the other being Shubh Mangal Savdhan that has just been released.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder