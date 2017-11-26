Box Office – Tumhari Sulu Stays Uninterrupted, Julie 2 Is Counting Its Days

With audience having just one choice available, Tumhari Sulu managed to have another decent day as 2.35 crore came in. The Vidya Balan starrer has now accumulated 23.38 crore and seems set for at least 26 crore post the second weekend.

The film is managing around double the collections of what it possibly could have brought in if there were any notable new releases. However, with that not really being the case, the film is enjoying a fairly uninterrupted run and that is bringing it comfortably into the Average zone from Box Office returns perspective.

As for Julie 2, it is a goner as there are hardly any numbers coming in. The word of mouth is non-existent and with around 1 crore coming in two days, the game is pretty much over for the film. After Aksar 2, it is yet another sequel that has just not managed to find any kind of recall value or audience. Disaster!