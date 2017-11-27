Box Office – Tumhari Sulu Inches Closer To 30 Crore Mark, Julie 2 Fails

In 10 days, Tumhari Sulu has now collected 26.19 crores at the Box Office. Though even a lifetime total around this mark would have ensured a profitable journey for the Vidya Balan starrer, the fact that it still has the capacity to bring in 6-7 crore more is indeed good news for the makers.

The film would have a touch-and-go run with Vidya Balan’s Kahaani 2 though which had brought in 32.5 crores. That was a relatively bigger film though and made at a higher cost. In comparison, Tumhari Sulu has been a safe affair and can now enjoy an Average tag.

On the other hand, Julie 2 has turned out to be a disaster with the weekend reading a mere 1.65 crore*. The film just didn’t have anything going for it and the lifetime numbers would be in the range of 2.25-2.50 crore. There isn’t any audience whatsoever for this genre of films currently and sooner the filmmakers realize that, the better it would be for the industry in general so that subjects like these are shut down for good.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder