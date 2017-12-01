Box Office – Tumhari Sulu Holds Well In Week 2, Julie 2 Is A Disaster

Tumhari Sulu has done well in its second week and now the overall numbers stand at 29.27 crore. By tomorrow the film should cross the 30 crore mark at the box office and a lifetime of around 32 crore is a definite possibility now.

After a long time, Vidya Balan has a clean success to her name and that would be quite comforting for her. One now waits to see what does she pick on next. For the film’s producers too this is their second straight success, though not as big as Neerja. Nonetheless, it’s a good start for all involved, including debutant director Suresh Triveni.

Tumhari Sulu has been in the news since it’s release. The light-hearted comedy is said to be one of the best movies of Vidya Balan.



Julie 2 has emerged as a major Disaster with just 2.50 crore coming in after its first week. There hasn’t really been any redeeming factor around the film which is one of the biggest failure stories of 2017. One hopes the story doesn’t repeat for any film before the close of the year.The movie failed miserably at the Box Office.

Produced and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Julie 2 is a thriller and stars South Indian actress Laxmi Raai. This is Laxmi’s 50th film in her career and her first in Bollywood. Pahlaj Nihalani is the distributor of the film. A man, who believed the word ‘intercourse’ was not suitable for a film’s trailer and an on-screen kiss beyond a specific duration was not correct, is now a presenter on the sequel of an erotica. Call it an irony or convenience, Pahlaj Nihalani is now backing just the kind of product he opposed to while he chaired the Censor Board of Film Certification.