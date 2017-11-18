Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu has fared reasonably well on its first day at the box office. The film brought in 2.87 crore which is just the kind of business that one expected from it once the promo was unveiled. The target audience for the film was at urban multiplexes and this is where it primarily scored with footfalls increasing during the evening shoes. The trend should now continue well over the weekend as well that should bring the film in a reasonably comfortable zone.

The film has opened lesser than Vidya Balan’s last release Begum Jaan though which actually had a much darker subject. That film couldn’t sustain well and eventually tapered down. In comparison, word of mouth for Tumhari Sulu is much better which means eventually the lifetime numbers of Tumhari Sulu would be much higher. The target for the film would be Phillauri though [27.5 crores] which opened the best amongst women-centric films this year [4.02 crore] though didn’t have enough ammunition to sustain.

When compared to other films where a leading lady was the central protagonist, this is how Tumhari Sulu stands:

Phillauri – 4.02 crore

Begum Jaan – 3.94 crore

Mom – 2.90 crore

Tumhari Sulu – 2.87 crore

Simran – 2.77 crore

Haseena Parkar – 1.87 crore

Noor – 1.54 crore

Going by the reports so far, Tumhari Sulu should be successful through what has to be seen is how much further does it go in terms of its lifetime total.

Trending :

The second release of the week, Aksar 2, was low and had its numbers coming primarily from the single screens. Collections are around the 1 crore* mark and that is much lesser than similar genre film Wajah Tum Ho [2016] which had collected 2.86 crores on its first day.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder