Two films that did really well on the basis of word of mouth this year were Hindi Medium and Bareilly Ki Barfi. While former brought in 12.56 crore over the weekend, latter gathered 11.52 crore. Now Tumhari Sulu has joined these films as well, what with 12.87 crores coming in its first three-day run.

Each of these films had an almost similar start and now the weekend trending is on the same lines as well. Though the word of mouth for Tumhari Sulu isn’t as tremendous as Hindi Medium, it can be said to be comparable to Bareilly Ki Barfi at least. As a matter of fact, it is far better than Simran which too had opened on the same note [2.77 crores] but had soon tapered to a lukewarm weekend of 10.56 crore, only to crash by the time the first week was through.

None of that would be the case though for Tumhari Sulu which is all set to go past the lifetime of the Kangana Ranaut starrer [17.25 crore] before the close of its first week itself. Vidya Balan can be assured of a decent success here and all that needs to be seen how much further would it manage to go before Firangi hits the screens on 24th November. The film clashed with Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode starrer Aksar 2 and Hollywood film Justice League.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder