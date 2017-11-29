Box Office - Tumhari Sulu has another stable day on second Tuesday

In its entire lifetime, Phillauri had collected 27.50 crores at the Box Office. Now Tumhari Sulu has gone past that number in just 12 days, what with 27.82 crore been accumulated already. That too when its opening day [2.87 crores], opening weekend [12.87 crores] and first week [19.78 crores] was lesser than what Phillauri had collected on its opening day [4.02 crore], opening weekend [15.25 crore] and first week [22.68 crores].

The Vidya Balan starrer has managed a better hold in theaters and though the critical acclaim and word of mouth had suggested an even better number, the fact that 30 crore number would eventually be crossed is a good enough news for the film.

The Suresh Triveni directed affair is now set to hit the 30 crore milestone within its third weekend itself and they should be aiming for Munna Michael lifetime of 32.90 crores. However, Bareilly Ki Barfi number of 34.55 crores would be out of reach for the film.

Nonetheless, the film is a success and now one waits to see how it does on the online and satellite platform.

Atul Kasbekar, the producer, said Tumhari Sulu offers an old world charm in the love story of a husband and wife.

“The idea behind backing a script like Tumhari Sulu is that its story is so relatable and fresh, and at the same time, the central character of the story is a hero sitting next to you that you do not notice often. As a production company, we also want to explore the genre that has not been explored well.”

After this stable run at the box office, Tumhari Sulu will ace competition from new releases in Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Sunny Leone-Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar this Friday.

Note: All collections are as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder