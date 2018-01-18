This Friday would be pretty unique in a way since there are as many as three thrillers clashing with each other – Nirdosh, Vodka Diaries and My Birthday Song. Though there are clashes that do take place at the box office on a regular basis, to have them all belong to the same genre isn’t something that is routine.

Nirdosh is a suspect thriller with Arbaaz Khan in the lead. He was seen in another thriller very recently, Tera Intezar, though Nirdosh is quite different. In the last few days, the promotion of the film has reasonably increased and there is better awareness than before.

Vodka Diaries has the best promo amongst the three though surprisingly the follow through in terms of the marketing campaign hasn’t been as intense as one would have expected. This one had the potential to throw a bigger outcome than the one which would be seen on release.

My Birthday Song seems to be inspired by psychological thrillers from the West and one waits to see how an Indian element is added in this Sameer Soni directed flick. Sanjay Suri has produced the film and also acted in it with support from Nora Fatehi, Elena Kazen, Zenia Starr and Pitobash Tripathy. There isn’t much that has been revealed in the promo except for the fact that it is going to be a different affair for sure.

All in all, each of these films is aiming for the select audience and isn’t really a mass entertainer that keeps the box office numbers ticking in a big way. Moreover, they are arriving at the time when the coming week would see Padmaavat and PadMan clashing with each other anyway. This isn’t all as they get just six days for themselves as the aforementioned biggies would arrive on Thursday itself.

Last Friday’s releases saw only 1921 doing some kind of business whereas Kaalakaandi, as well as Mukkabaaz, were ignored. One expects an even lesser response for the upcoming releases since they are even lesser on buzz and hype. For any of these films to strike even 50 lakhs on an opening day would be a challenge no less.