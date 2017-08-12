Exactly six months back on 11th February, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 had opened to collections of 13.10 crore at the Box Office. Now on 11th August his Toilet – Ek Prem Katha has opened on similar lines, what with 12 crore* coming on.

Though the numbers are a little lesser, it is understandable since this is not a sequel to a popular film and moreover the issue raised too (open defecation) is the kind that would entice audience to step into theaters after word of mouth steps in.

This is exactly what should help the film since neither the reviews nor the word of mouth has bordered into a negative zone. It ranges from being average to very good that works well for a film like this that had to fight its way out of being a docudrama and instead emerge as an entertaining feature fil

In that aspect, one has to give it to Akshay Kumar for attempting a subject like this which no other reigning superstar would have even imagined to step into. While many out there are trying to play it safe film after film, Akshay Kumar is happily jumping from being a Navy officer Rustom to a lawyer Jolly LLB 2 to a jumping jack Housefull 3 to a businessman Airlift.

Now that he is playing a common man in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar lending him ample support, he has again managed to ensure a double digit opening which should only lead to bigger numbers in this holiday season that will last till Tuesday.

The manner in which the Shree Narayan Singh flick has opened, it appears that Bollywood will finally have a successful film in its kitty.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder