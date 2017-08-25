It was a decent week for Bollywood as between Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi more than 45 crores came in. While former concluded its second-week run, latter held on well in its first week.

Let’s talk about the new release Bareilly Ki Barfi first. The film had an average first week of 18.50 crore* which is not bad at all considering the fact that before the release this could well have been the best case scenario for its lifetime number. Still, the word of mouth pulled it well and has now ensured that a 25 crore lifetime looks like a possibility. For a small film like this, the numbers are fair as that has allowed the balance sheet to be in green at least. With this, Ayushmann Khurranna can breathe much easy since he can move on to Shubh Mangal Savdhaan with a fair success behind him.

On the other hand Toilet – Ek Prem Katha too held on well in its second week. 28 crore* more came in for the Akshay Kumar starrer which has allowed the lifetime number to hit 124 crores* mark. The second weekend saw some momentum and then the weekdays held on decently too that has now allowed the film to retain a fair number of shows in the third week despite half a dozen new arrivals.

Meanwhile, for Akshay Kumar there are more milestones in the pipeline as Toilet – Ek Pem Katha should go past the lifetime total of Rustom [128 crores] and Airlift [129 crores] in the third weekend itself. Post that it would be the quest for Akshay Kumar’s biggest grosser ever, Rowdy Rathore [133 crores]. Superhit!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

